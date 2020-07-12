MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect believed to have thrown a lit firework into an apartment.
The sheriff's department says someone threw a lit firework into an apartment on College Avenue around 10:35 a.m. on the Fourth of July.
Deputies say, when the firework exploded, it caught a couch inside the apartment on fire. A person who lives there was able put the fire out before it spread to the rest of the home, investigators say.
Sunday night, the sheriff's department released a photo of a male suspect in the case. Deputies ask anyone with information about the incident or who the suspect is to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.