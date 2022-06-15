MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County deputy and another driver were injured in a collision Wednesday at the intersection of Olivet Church Road and Blandville Road, Chief Deputy Ryan Norman says.
Norman says the deputy was responding to an unrelated call with lights and sirens activated when another vehicle crashed into the deputy's cruiser.
The cruiser caught fire and is a total loss, Norman says.
The deputy and the other driver were injured, but Norman says their injuries were not incapacitating.