McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says the county's sheriff's office now has a training platform that will help the professional standards of the office, thanks to a gift from the McCracken County Sheriff's Foundation.
"As the Sheriff of McCracken County, one of my promises was to support this office in achieving the next level of professionalism," says Sheriff Carter. "I am excited to announce that through a generous gift from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Foundation, we now have a training platform that will assist in this endeavor. We continue to take our professional standards to the next level."
Carter says the office, as well as the majority of citizens in the community, have faced many obstacles this year. One major hurdle the sheriff's office has faced, according to Carter, is COVID-19 has brought the professional development offered through the Department of Criminal Justice to a near standstill for months.
Carter says in previous months, many deputies faced cancellations for their training. However, the sheriff says the office refused to lag behind with training opportunities and have been able to add 'an exciting and very functional training platform' that will expose the deputies to information that has never been available in-house.
Carter says all costs associated with these online training courses will be paid in full with zero cost to the taxpayers or the McCracken County Fiscal Court.
In light of loss of Kentucky training and the Presidential order on police reform, Carter highlights the pro-active steps the training course will cover. Carter says the sheriff's office has partnered with PoliceOne Academy to provide the training through a digital platform. He says much of this training has received national certification through the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement.
The following includes just a few of over 400 courses available to the office's personnel:
- Anti-Bias Training For Law Enforcement
- Cultural Awareness and Diversity Overview
- De-Escalation and Minimizing Use of Force
- Ethics in Law Enforcement
- Hate Crimes Training for Law Enforcement
- Implicit Bias
- Interacting with the Mentally Ill as a First Responder
- Racial Profiling Part 1
- Suspects in Medical Distress
- Understanding and Responding to Excited Delirium Calls
Carter says the McCracken County Sheriff Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization designed to forward the mission of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and is funded through private donations and maintains funds completely independent of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.