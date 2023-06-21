MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Paducah woman and a Tennessee woman accused of prostitution.
The sheriff's office claims the women appeared in posts online advertising sex for money in the Paducah area. An undercover detective contacted one of the woman, and the sheriff's office claims the detective reached an agreement with the woman to pay for sex. The woman allegedly told the detective to meet her at the Econo Lodge on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.
Detectives conducted surveillance in the area, and the sheriff's office claims they saw the women from the online ads. Both women were arrested without incident. Detectives also claim they found marijuana in the women's hotel room and vehicle.
The sheriff's office says the women — identified as 30-year-old Santana Cole of Paducah and 26-year-old Mikaya Falls of Bolivar, Tennessee — were charged with prostitution and possession of marijuana and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.