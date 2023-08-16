LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man suspect of stealing guns, cash and jewelry from a home near Burna, Kentucky.
The sheriff's office says the burglary happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators on Wednesday released a photo taken from a surveillance camera outside the home the shows the man suspected of committing the break in.
The sheriff's office says it believes the man was driving a white Nissan Murano or Rogue.
Investigators ask anyone who recognizes the man in the photo to call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 270-928-2122.
The sheriff's office says anyone who shares information leading to an arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.