MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri.
Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
Nine other people were injured in the explosion, ranging in age from 6 months to adult. They remain hospitalized Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, two victims were in critical condition and seven were listed in stable condition.
Morgan says investigators are still working to find out what the ignition source was in the explosion, which has been ruled an accident. Investigators previously said the source of the leak has been narrowed to a gas cook stove or a gas water heater in the home.
The sheriff's captain said the gas commission has checked the gas lines and found that they weren't faulty.