KEVIL, KY — Sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to a semitrailer fire in Kevil, Kentucky, Tuesday afternoon.
A sergeant with the Ballard County Sheriff's Office tells Local 6 something caught the semitrailer's brakes on fire as it was driving down Highway 60 near Graham Avenue in Kevil around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle's brakes failed, and the semi became stuck in the mud among the roadway.
The sergeant says responding firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. He says no one was injured in the incident, and the semitrailer was towed from the scene not long afterward.