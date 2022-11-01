CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — A southeast Missouri sheriff's office in the Local 6 area says it discovered four convicted sex offenders were out of compliance with the sex offender registry during checks performed on Halloween.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office says it performed compliance checks on 83 registered sex offenders who fell under the state's compliance guidelines for Halloween.
In a Facebook post about the compliance checks, the sheriff's office says investigators are sending reports about the four people found to be noncompliant to the prosecutor for review.
Under Missouri law, anyone required to register as a sex offender under state statutes 589.400 to 589.425 is required to avoid all Halloween-related contact with children. They're also required to stay inside their homes from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, unless they have to be somewhere for a legally sufficient reason, such as a medical emergency, leaving home to go to work.
The law also requires sex offenders who fall under the Halloween guidelines to post a sign at their home stating "No candy or treats at this residence," and leave all their outdoor lighting, such as porch lights or step lights, turned off after 5 p.m.
Violation of those rules is a class A misdemeanor.
For more information about Missouri statutes regarding requirements for registered sex offenders, visit revisor.mo.gov.