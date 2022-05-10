MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities are investigating after a man robbed the FNB Bank at 3445 Lone Oak Road in McCracken County on Tuesday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies and officers are at the scene.
A photo of the suspect taken from bank surveillance footage shows a Black man wearing a black shirt, a white ball cap with an Adidas logo, a face covering, glasses and green gloves.
The sheriff's office says the man was carrying a shovel when he entered the bank. That shovel has been recovered, but investigators are still searching for the suspect, who left the bank on foot.
The sheriff's office asks anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.