MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield Consumer Products employees will have an opportunity to pick up their personal belongings that were recovered from the rubble on Thursday at His House Ministries, the Graves County Sheriff's Office has announced.
The candle factory collapsed when an EF-4 tornado struck Mayfield on Dec. 10. Nine deaths have been confirmed in connection to the collapse, and multiple people were injured.
Items that were recovered during the rescue and recovery efforts were turned over to the sheriff's office. MCP employees will be able to pick up their belongings from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, at His House Ministries at 1250 KY 303 in Mayfield, the sheriff's office has announced.
The items that were recovered include keys, purses, wallets, cell phones and other belongings. Sheriff Jon Hayden says anyone who had belongings inside the factory that were lost amid the chaos of the storm can attend the pickup event.
"You will be asked to provide a description of the items you are missing and every effort possible will be made to identify your property and get it released to you," the sheriff said in a Facebook post. "Please bring a form of ID if possible."
Hayden says grief counselors will also be available at His House Ministries for anyone who wants or needs someone to talk to.