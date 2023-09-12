MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A South Fulton, Tennessee, man wanted on seven felony warrants out of multiple counties and a Paducah woman were arrested Tuesday morning after investigators say they led McCracken County sheriff's deputies on multiple vehicle pursuits.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office received word early Tuesday morning that the wanted man, 31-year-old Cody Wayne Johnson, might be in the Lone Oak area of McCracken County. Investigators said Johnson was considered armed and dangerous and had a history of fleeing from law enforcement.
Deputies spotted a 2005 Mercedes-Benz SUV in the Lone Oak area around 4 a.m., and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the sheriff's office said the vehicle fled from deputies — speeding away toward southern McCracken County. The SUV drove through multiple fields and wooded areas, until the sheriff's office said the vehicle broke down in a creek bed behind a home on Contest Road.
The sheriff's office said 36-year-old Andrea Leftridge of Paducah was driving the SUV, and Johnson was a passenger. When the SUV broke down, the two got out and ran onto the property of a nearby farm, where they allegedly stole a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and fled from deputies on Contest Road.
Deputies said Johnson was driving the truck southbound on Contest Road, and deputies deployed Stop Sticks, which are tire deflation devices, before the truck turned onto Luigs Lane. The sheriff's office said Johnson lost control of the truck at a curve in the road, and the vehicle crashed head-on into a tree.
The sheriff's office said Johnson and Leftridge abandoned the truck, and deputies found them walking about 2.3 miles away from the crash site around 11 a.m. in the 6500 block on New Hope Church Road.
Investigators said Leftridge surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, but Johnson allegedly ran into a horse pasture when he saw deputies in the area. The sheriff's office said Deputy Steve Croft deployed his K-9 partner, Oscar, into the horse pasture. The dog apprehended Johnson, the sheriff's office said, and he was taken into custody.
Johnson and Leftridge were each jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
Leftridge is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued between $10,000 and $1 million, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Johnson is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued between $10,000 and $1 million, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. He also faces four warrants out of Fulton County, one out of Madison County and two out of Powell County.