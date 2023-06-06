WEAKLEY COUNTY, KY — The Weakley County Sheriff's Department has released the name of a man who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Martin, Tennessee.
Deputies at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Haygood Road. When officers arrived at the scene at 4:28 a.m., they found the man, who had a single gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office says that man has been identified as 46-year-old Mason Arnold.
Weakley County EMS responded to the shooting, but Arnold was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's Office says Arnold's body has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Nashville for an autopsy.
No charges have yet been filed in the shooting, but the sheriff's office says its investigation is ongoing.