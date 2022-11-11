GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An unnamed male pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on KY 131 Thursday evening.
According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the scene of a collision around 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find a man lying in the middle of KY 131.
Deputies say they began doing CPR on the man until Mayfield/Graves County EMS arrived, at which point he was declared dead.
Deputies say when they spoke to the driver, the driver stated they thought the man was a deer in the roadway. The driver reportedly said they were unable to avoid hitting the man.
The investigation is still ongoing and the man's name will not be released until all family members have been notified.