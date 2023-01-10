MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
The sheriff's office says 17-year-old Faith L. Powers was last seen Sunday night in the area of Bryants Ford Road in Paducah.
Faith is described as standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 139 pounds. Deputies say she may have last been seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
Anyone with information that can help investigators locate Faith L. Powers can call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency.