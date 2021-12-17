GRAVES COUNTY, KY — An 18-year-old Graves County man is accused of "shooting up the Fancy Farm Fire Department" on Saturday, about seven hours after a tornado caused devastating damage in the county, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says it believes 18-year-old Landon S. Thomas fired multiple gunshots into the Fancy Farm Fire Department around 5:15 a.m. Saturday.
No firefighters were in the building at the time, the sheriff's office says, because they were involved in storm rescue efforts.
The sheriff's office has obtained an arrest warrant charging Thomas with first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is also wanted on an active arrest warrant in another investigation in Graves County. That warrant charges him with theft of a firearm, burglary, auto theft and criminal mischief.
Deputies ask anyone with information that can help investigators locate Thomas to call their local law enforcement agency.