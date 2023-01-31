Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TO PERSIST OVERNIGHT... Most of the light wintry precipitation has come to an end. The remainder of the night should be mainly dry. The Winter Weather Advisory has expired. Overnight, many secondary and rural road surfaces will remain sleet and ice covered, slick and dangerous. If you absolutely have to get out and drive, please use extreme caution. Additionally, even in locales where roads have been cleared and treated, lows in the mid teens to near 20 could cause those surfaces to refreeze as well.