FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Authorities are searching for a man reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois, over the weekend.
An alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for 30-year-old Michael S. Williams.
Williams is described as a white man standing 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Investigators ask anyone with information about where Michael S. Williams is to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841.