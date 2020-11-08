LOGAN COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies in a Kentucky county not far from the Local 6 area are searching for a man reported missing on Friday.
The Logan County Sheriff's Office says Terry W. Knight was last seen around 6 a.m. Friday in the area of the USA Fuel gas station in Russellville.
Knight is 6-feet tall and weighs 225 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, the sheriff's office says. He was last seen wearing a camouflage, zip-up hoodie, a Dar Pro work shirt with neon yellow, dark work pants and work boots.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about where Knight is to call Logan County dispatch at 270-726-4911.
Russellville is about 70 miles east of Princeton, Kentucky, and about 55 miles north of Nashville, Tennessee.