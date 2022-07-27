WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of breaking into a vehicle and stealing credit cards. 

The sheriff's office says it believes the man broke into a car on July 19 in rural Williamson County, causing "critical damage" to the vehicle. The man is also accused of using stolen credit cards in a local shopping center, the sheriff's office says. 

Investigators released photos of the man from store surveillance on Wednesday, July 27. 

07_26_2022 stolen credit cards suspect Williamson County

Deputies ask anyone with information about the man to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-8477. 

Information leading to an arrest may lead to a $1,000 reward, the sheriff's office says. 