WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of breaking into a vehicle and stealing credit cards.
The sheriff's office says it believes the man broke into a car on July 19 in rural Williamson County, causing "critical damage" to the vehicle. The man is also accused of using stolen credit cards in a local shopping center, the sheriff's office says.
Investigators released photos of the man from store surveillance on Wednesday, July 27.
Deputies ask anyone with information about the man to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-8477.
Information leading to an arrest may lead to a $1,000 reward, the sheriff's office says.