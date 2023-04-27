MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who broke into an outbuilding and stole a mini bike.
Investigators responded to a complaint about the burglary on April 15. The sheriff's office says two men illegally entered an outbuilding in the 300 block of Grundy Street and took a 1980s 75cc mini bike.
A security camera recorded one of the men during the theft. The sheriff's office provided an image from the video, and investigators ask anyone who can help identify him to call McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.
Those who have information related to the case can also contact the sheriff's office at mccrackencountysheriff.com or West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411.