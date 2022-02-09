MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 88-year-old man reported missing Wednesday. The man has dementia, deputies say.
Melford L. Lemon of Paducah was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. He was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in the Farley area, driving a 2013 white two-door Ford pick-up truck with Kentucky tags 479PZS, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies say Lemon has short gray/white hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored long-sleeve blue shirt, and black tennis shoes.
The sheriff's office says foul play is not suspected, and deputies want to locate Lemon to make sure he is OK.
If you have information about where Melford L. Lemon is, investigators ask you to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency. Information can also be shared through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or calling 270-444-TELL.