MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a teen reported missing Friday.
The sheriff's office says 17-year-old Bruce Jackson Jr. was reported missing Friday. He left his home in the Reidland area sometime between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, and didn't return.
Jackson is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 240 pounds, deputies say. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may have been wearing black sweatpants and a brown coat when he left home.
If you see Bruce Jackson or have information about where he is, deputies ask you to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719 or your local law enforcement agency.