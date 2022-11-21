CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman reported missing in Carlisle County, Kentucky.
The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Ashley Crawford has been reported missing after her husband says he last saw her the evening of Nov. 13.
Investigators say Crawford is 5 feet tall, weighs about 105 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
The sheriff's office says investigators believe she was last seen around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the Clinton, Kentucky, area, but she may also have been seen around 6:30 p.m. that same day in Mayfield.
Deputies ask anyone with information that can help them locate Ashley Crawford to call the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office at 270-628-5420.