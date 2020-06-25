MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about a scam making the rounds.
The sheriff's office says scammers have been calling people in McCracken County, claiming that they have missed jury selection and will be fined $2,000. Deputies say if you get a call like that, you should ignore it. The sheriff's office says it has received numerous calls about this scam, and that the calls usually show up as local phone numbers on victim's phones.
In a news release about the scam, the sheriff's office says neither it nor any other law enforcement agency will call you demanding money.
Deputies ask anyone who has questions about suspicious phone calls they've received, to call the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at 270-444-4719.