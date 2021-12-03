GRAVES COUNTY, KY — With Christmas coming up, many people are shopping online for gifts for family and friends. But a local law enforcement agency wants you to be on guard for scams, like one that caused an elderly woman in the community to lose thousands of dollars.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the woman lost $8,600 after scammers targeted her online. The sheriff's office says the woman wanted to log onto Amazon to do some Christmas shopping when a message popped up on her computer screen.
The message claimed child pornography had been downloaded on her computer and she needed to call a Microsoft security specialist by calling 888-791-0326 to fix the issue.
She called that number, and a fake specialist told her they needed access to her computer. The scammer gave the woman the name of a real Microsoft employee, and told the woman to Google that name as proof that the call was legitimate.
At the scammer's prompting, the woman downloaded a program that allowed the scammer remote access to her computer.
After getting access, the scammer convinced the victim that the scammer needed to speak with someone with the victim's bank to protect her accounts.
Another scammer called her again, this time pretending to be a bank employee, and gained access to her banking information.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says if you receive a suspicious call or online message, including a popup message like the one that appeared on this woman's computer, to contact your local law enforcement agency. Do not give them access to your personal information, computer or devices.