GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam caller who has been impersonating a law enforcement officer.
People in Graves County have reported receiving phone calls from someone apparently using the phone number 270-220-6086, the sheriff's office says. The caller claims to be Sgt. Richard Edwards with the Graves County Sheriff's Office, and tells the intended victim that they have failed to appear in court for a subpoena and there's a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer tells the person not to go to the sheriff's office, instead instructing them to buy a prepaid credit card and give him the card number to have the warrant "taken care of," the sheriff's office says.
Similar scams have been reported in the Local 6 area and elsewhere across the country for years. If law enforcement officers have a warrant for your arrest, they will not call you in this manner.
"We want to remind everyone that the Sheriff’s Office, nor any law enforcement agency will call and offer to 'take care' of a warrant if you pay any amount of money," the sheriff's office reminds the public in a news release sent Friday. "If you are contacted by this subject, please disconnect the call immediately. There is no need to report the call to law enforcement if you receive a call as we are already investigating this scam."