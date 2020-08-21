GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says another scam has been circulating through the area about a threat to cut off water or electricity services at your home.
Deputies say the scammer has contacted some people in the area and identified themselves as an employee of a local utility company. The scammers then tell the potential victim that they must pay a fee immediately over the phone or their water or electric service will be cut off in 30 minutes.
If you receive one of these calls, the sheriff's office says hang up immediately. If you feel the need to check the status of your account, contact your local utility company.
Deputies say scammers frequently use computer programs or apps to "spoof" their phone numbers so the number that called you may appear to be a phone number connected to a local utility company.