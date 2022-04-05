The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins that happened March 21-22.
The sheriff's office says the vehicles were ransacked, and property was stolen from several of them. The break-ins happened in the areas of Marguerite Lane and Carrico Road area, Rashae Street, Cash Road, and areas from Fancy Farm on Kentucky 80 to at or near the Rule Shack Road area.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Sheriff's Jon Hayden says surveillance video shows three suspects believed to be involved. Hayden says suspects used a credit card that was stolen from one of the vehicles at a business in Rockford, Illinois, and a business in Atlanta, Georgia.
One image Hayden shared to the sheriff's office Facebook shows two customers making purchases at a gas station, and another shows a man in a backwards baseball cap at the register of a business. Hayden says both customers standing together in the first photo are persons of interest in the case, as is the man in the second photo.
Hayden asks anyone with information that can help identify the three suspects to call the Graves County Sheriff's Office at 270-247-4501.