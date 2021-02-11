GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A sheriff's office sergeant was injured in Graves County when a car lost control on an icy roadway and hit the cruiser he was in.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sgt. Richard Edwards and Deputy Ben Doran were investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 south, near the 21 mile marker. Their cruiser was parked on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights flashing when a 2006 four-door Nissan traveling on I-69 lost control and hit the left rear side of the cruiser.
The sheriff's office says Edwards, Doran and the person involved in that single-vehicle crash were inside the cruiser when the Nissan hit it. Edwards had minor injuries, and he was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. The sheriff's office says Edwards was treated at the hospital, and released a short time later.
Doran, the third person who was in the cruiser and the driver of the Nissan were not injured in the crash, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says it was helped at the scene by responders from Mayfield-Graves County EMS and the Kentucky State Police.