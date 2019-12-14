Weather Alert

...WINTRY PRECIPITATION AND HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE.... RAIN AND SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO THE AREA SUNDAY AFTERNOON WITH SOME MINOR SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ALONG THE I-64 CORRIDOR IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. SUNDAY NIGHT THE PRECIPITATION WILL CHANGE OVER TO FREEZING RAIN NORTH OF A LINE FROM VAN BUREN MISSOURI TO MARION ILLINOIS, TO PRINCETON INDIANA. SOUTH OF THAT LINE IT WILL BE RAIN WITH A FEW RUMBLES OF THUNDER. TEMPERATURES, HOWEVER, WILL WARM DURING THE NIGHT AND CHANGE THE FREEZING RAIN TO JUST RAIN EARLY MONDAY MORNING ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA. COLD AIR RETURNS MONDAY NIGHT BRINGING A CHANCE OF FREEZING RAIN AND SNOW AS THE SYSTEM DEPARTS THE AREA. MONDAY NIGHT ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW AND ICE ARE EXPECTED TO BE MINOR AT THIS POINT. HEAVY RAINFALL IS LIKELY ALONG A LINE FROM MAYFIELD KENTUCKY TO CENTRAL CITY KENTUCKY SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY. AMOUNTS OF 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THAT AREA BEFORE THE RAIN ENDS EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. SOME TRAVEL ISSUES ARE POSSIBLE BOTH SUNDAY AND MONDAY NIGHTS ACROSS THE AREA.