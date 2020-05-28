WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN — The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says there was a shooting in the McKenzie area of Weakley County, Tennessee, Wednesday night.
Investigator Captain Randall McGowan says shortly before 8:30 p.m. an 18-year-old male was shot at least seven times by what was described as two black males driving some type of sport utility vehicle around Union Church Road.
The victim was taken to the Jackson General Hospital then flown to a hospital in Nashville.
Deputies and investigators say they have the names of the two people of interest and the investigation is continuing.