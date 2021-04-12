BREAKING UPDATE: Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas says the school where multiple people were shot Monday afternoon has been secured.
In a tweet, Thomas said students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.
The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.— Bob Thomas (@KnoxSchoolsSupt) April 12, 2021
ORIGINAL 3:08 p.m.:
KNOXVILLE, TN — Multiple people have been shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, authorities say.
The Knoxville Police Department says multiple gunshot victims have been reported at Austin-East Magnet High School, including one police officer.
Multiple agencies have responded, and police asked members of the public to avoid the area.
A reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree. https://t.co/zmQGzwb6cO— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021
School officials confirmed to Knoxville NBC affiliate WBIR-TV that the school is on lockdown. The police department said a reunification site was established at the baseball field behind the school, for parents and guardians to reunite with their children.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that a source told the newspaper the shooting situation is no longer "active."
Gov. Bill Lee, during a scheduled briefing on education Monday afternoon, said he is closely monitoring the situation, and asked people to pray for all those involved and their loved ones.