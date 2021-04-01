NASHVILLE, TN — A man wanted on murder charges in Memphis who is accused of firing at U.S. marshals in a standoff Thursday has been found dead in his hotel room, Nashville police say.
Michael Lynn Tucker was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's most wanted list for allegedly shooting five people Friday in Memphis. Tucker faced three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and firearms charges.
Nashville NBC News affiliate WSMV reports police found Tucker at a LaQuinta Inn in Nashville Thursday afternoon. When marshals went to arrest him, he fired three gunshots at them, a police spokeswoman says. Police said no one was hit, and there were no reported injuries. WSMV reported that Nashville Metro Police SWAT team was called and started negotiations with Tucker.
At 3:41 p.m., the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Tucker's death in an update posted to Twitter.
The police department said law enforcement officers tried multiple times to make contact with Tucker, but he didn't respond. Officers breached the door of the hotel room, and sent in a drone.
Tucker was found dead on the floor, with what police say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
