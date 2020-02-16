The Poplar Bluff/Butler County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the shooting of four individuals at two different locations Sunday afternoon in Poplar Bluff.
One person was shot at Bacon Park and three others shot on Wallace Street, Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley said.
The 23-year-old male victim shot at Bacon Park has been air lifted to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries, Whiteley said. He had a single gunshot wound and was brought to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle.
Police have asked for help identifying this individual following shootings Sunday that wounded four people.
Whiteley explained, within 30 minutes three other individuals were shot on Wallace street. Those individuals were being treated at PBRMC. They are two males 56 and 48 and one 26-year-old female.
“We don’t know if they are associated or not,” he said. ”We are trying to get video of the incidents. The three on Wallace at this point are still alive.”
Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying an individual in relation to the case.
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect, but additional details about the case and information on the victims was not available as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbpolice.org or 573-686-8632.
The major case squad includes Poplar Bluff Police, Butler County Sheriff's Department, and the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Any questions should be directed to Lt. Josh Stewart at 573-785-5776 extension 1384 or jstewart@pbpolice.org