MARION, IL — The Southern Illinois Made Expo is being held at the Marion Pavilion Oct. 15 and 16, and over 100 vendors are expected to be there.
According to a Friday release, the expo had to be put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the expo website, all proceeds from the event will benefit Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois and Operation Honor Guard. Organizers say they want to give everyone the opportunity to experience the quality of unique products made and found in the area.
There will be numerous vendors for shoppers to explore, including:
- Artisans and craftspeople
- Food and Beverage Artisans
- Farmers and winemakers
- Southern Illinois manufacturers
- Southern Illinois tourism destinations
Organizers say the event is free to attend, but donations for the charities will be accepted at the door. The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days.