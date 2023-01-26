Groceries eating up your monthly budget?
Experts say a bit of planning can let you keep more cash in your pocket while still enjoying your favorite items on the menu.
Financial counselor Kumiko Love says food spending is "the silent killer of our budget."
She recommends following these five steps to reduce spending:
Always start with a list
Before you even head to the grocery store, take inventory of your pantry fridge and freezer.
"I pick out recipes based on what I already have at home and I create that list of what I still need to get," Love explains.
That way you buy only what you need — instead of what you're tempted to buy.
Shop from home
Avoid temptations at the grocery store altogether by shopping online for grocery pickup or delivery.
It's easier to delete items from your virtual card if you're over budget than it is to put them back on the shelf at the store.
"It also allows you to compare pricing very easily because it puts all similar food categories together," Love says.
Don’t just check the price, look at the price per unit.
Many times it's cheaper to buy items as a whole instead of buying pre-cut or pre-made products. Additionally, some items are cheaper if you can buy them in bulk.
Use a loyalty app
Join your grocery stores loyalty programs, follow them on social media and download their apps to find coupons and other deals.
Buy generic over brand names.
Love says, "Store brands or generic brands are a lot of the times made in the same facility as the brand names that we gravitate towards." According to Consumer Reports, experts say buying generic instead of name-brand can save you an average of 25 percent at the store.