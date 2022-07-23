The heat Saturday didn't stop volunteers in Paducah from helping kids get the supplies they need for school during the annual Stuff the Bus event.
The United Way hosted two events at Paducah Wal-marts.
"It is 'Stuff the Bus' day we are so excited," said Betsy Burkeen of the United Way. "This event helps people in our community allow local kids to put their best foot forward when they start the new school year so that all of our kids have the opportunity to start the new school year with the supplies that they need."
People donated things like notebooks, crayons, glue, pencils, binders and more.
One bag at a time, shoppers in Paducah and volunteers stuffed the bus at two locations. One at Walmart on Hinkleville Road and the other on Irvin Cobb Drive.
"It's so important to prepare our kids because how can they even go to school if they don't have paper, pencils, markers and crayons?," said Miranda Greenwell, a 2nd Grade teacher from McNabb Elementary who volunteered at the event.
"There's always people out there that need help and we don't mind helping," said Chelsea Jackson who dropped off supplies.
Volunteers spread out in front of each store and passed out supply lists so that shoppers could pick a few things up in the store and drop them off on the way out.
"I bought some binders, and pencils and pencil boxes," said Jackson.
Burkeen explained next week all the schools in the Paducah-McCracken County area will come together and divide up the supplies so all the students get what they need.
"The faces on the children when they get a backpack full of school supplies is amazing," said Greenwell. "It just invigorates them and creates excitement for them to be ready for the school year."
"It's just such a support to them to start off on equal footing," said Burkeen.
Burkeen's daughter Abby, also volunteered.
"Sometimes the kids can’t pay for them or the parents don’t have the money to do that but with United Way and Stuff the Bus they get the supplies," said Abby.
"As a community we just want to say 'we are here for you,'" said Burkeen.
If you still want to help by making a donation to stuff the bus click here.