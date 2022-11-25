PADUCAH — The day started pretty early for many of you as shoppers woke up before dawn getting in line at many major retailers in the region to try and find the best Black Friday deals and freebies. But that's not the only reason people sacrificed sleep Friday morning.
It was an early wake-up call for hundreds around the Local 6 area Friday morning.
"I get up earlier than this to go duck hunting," one man said. "Duck and deer hunting both, I get up earlier, so it doesn't really bother me at all."
For some this wasn't their first time hunting for deals.
"We lived in Nashville for a couple of years, and there were almost so many people that it wasn't fun anymore, and there were too many crowds," one woman explained. "Whereas here, you can be part of the crowd, be part of the fun, but it's not overwhelming."
For others, this was their first time getting in on the action, and each shopper had a different goal in mind.
One shopper told us they were in it for the Kentucky Oaks Mall swag bag.
"Just the chance to get the swag bag, with either the $500, $200 or even the $100. A mean, anything will help," a man told us. "It's just the thrill."
Another told us they were in it for the memorable experience they can look back on.
"Make a lot of memories, have fun, do it for the fun of it," she said. "It is (fun). That's exactly what it is.
Even though Black Friday and Christmas may get wrapped up in the joy of giving gifts — and getting them — the most important thing is spending time with those you love, because you never know what next year will look like.
"Well, last year we still had the tornado and everything, so we were still picking up after that," the duck and bargain hunter we spoke with said.
A woman shopping with a family member said: "We're looking forward to having this Christmas, because I'm moving to Minnesota next year, and she's not gonna' have me."
Because there are so many entrances to the building, officials at the mall tell us it's hard to tell exactly how many people were lined up this morning. They believe hundreds, if not close to a thousand people total, were outside waiting at a variety of stores.