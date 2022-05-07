MAYFIELD, KY- Sunday is Mother's Day, of course.
This year many shoppers in the Local 6 area tell us they decided to spend money at local stores as they celebrate mom.
One hot spot: The new June + Jane Co. mobile boutique based in Mayfield.
The owners are sisters and named the business after their two grandmothers as a tribute.
"We want the boutique to be encouraging to other women so it means a lot that they would shop here for their mom or special woman in their life," said Christy Baker, co-owner.
They say they the hot items have been 'Mama" themed hats, keychains and t-shirts.
"Some of the items are sold out," said Anna Garland, co-owner.
"We're proud to be mom's and we're proud of our kids and I think that's why those items are such a popular thing right now," said Baker.
Christy and Anna are both mothers of three.
Be on the look out for their mobile boutique around the Local 6 area. You can find the schedule or shop online any time on their website or Facebook page.