JUNE PLUS JANE.jfif

MAYFIELD, KY- Sunday is Mother's Day, of course. 

This year many shoppers in the Local 6 area tell us they decided to spend money at local stores as they celebrate mom. 

MAMA SHIRT.jfif

One hot spot: The new June + Jane Co. mobile boutique based in Mayfield.

The owners are sisters and named the business after their two grandmothers as a tribute.

"We want the boutique to be encouraging to other women so it means a lot that they would shop here for their mom or special woman in their life," said Christy Baker, co-owner. 

They say they the hot items have been 'Mama" themed hats, keychains and t-shirts. 

"Some of the items are sold out," said Anna Garland, co-owner. 

"We're proud to be mom's and we're proud of our kids and I think that's why those items are such a popular thing right now," said Baker. 

Christy and Anna are both mothers of three. 

Be on the look out for their mobile boutique around the Local 6 area. You can find the schedule or shop online any time on their website or Facebook page.