PADUCAH — Santa Claus isn't the only one gearing up for Christmas. Many of you were out Friday afternoon to get Christmas presents for your family. Despite the extreme cold, people still made their way to Kentucky Oaks Mall to grab their last minute gifts.
Marilyn Dassing was working as hard as one of Santa's elves to get all of her presents ready to go.
"I've never been this late before," Dassing said. "Christmas got here just right after Thanksgiving! And I guess I just woke up late."
She's not alone in getting her gifts last minute. People were walking through Kentucky Oaks Mall looking for the perfect gift. The Lynn family made the drive all the way from Calvert City. While Santa has the gift ready for the kids, they still needed to pick out a gift for Mom and Dad. Austin Lynn says the mall was quieter than he expected, chalking it up to the frigid temperatures.
"There's actually less out than I expected. I expected there to be really wall to wall in here like there has been in past years, but it's really not that bad," Lynn said.
Dassing made sure to have her own version of Santa's helper to make sure she could safely make the trip to get what she needed.
"My son come and pick me up cause I can't drive in this stuff, and he lets me out at the door. So that was easy for my part, otherwise I wouldn't have gotten out today," Dassing said.
If you still need to get gifts, Kentucky Oaks Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.