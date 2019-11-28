PADUCAH — Local shoppers started lining up after finishing their Thanksgiving meals to try to get the best deals at stores.
Kristena Black says going shopping on Thanksgiving is a tradition for her. "There are some good deals, a couple on Christmas presents the kids have asked for," Black says.
Stores had to be prepared for the number of people headed out to do holiday shopping. Paducah J.C. Penney store manager Matt Kent says they were fully staffed for the day.
"It's all about planning and preparation," Kent says. "We anticipate huge crowds every year, and we are prepared to take great care of our customers quickly this Black Friday."
Some shoppers set their sights on one particular item. Darren Wells was one of them. He was in line three hours before the doors opened at Best Buy.
"I either want something really bad, or I just like standing out in the rain and the cold," Wells says. "They had some good deals on TVs. I told my wife I found one I wanted, and she just dropped me off."
Though the weather wasn't the best, Black says it wasn't going to stop her from shopping.
"My hair is going in a ponytail, I've got my rubber boots, and here we go," Black says.
