PADUCAH — Food prices in grocery stores have increased 8.8% in the past 12 months.
Shoppers are looking for ways to cut back on their grocery bills. Many are prepared to their hands dirty, gardening to grow some of their own food. According to the National Gardening Association, 42% of Americans are growing their own produce.
Steve Wurth with Wurth Farms in Paducah says they're ready to help people get started.
Wurth says starting a home garden is a smart investment, and it has more than just financial benefits.
“There's nothing like going out in your own garden and picking your own fruit. You should be able to harvest that at the ultimate flavor and nutrition peakness,” says Wurth.
Home gardening has been a growing trend since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Samantha Anderson, an agent at the McCracken County Ag Extension, says the trend is similar it victory gardens during World War II.
“That was so folks could save money so they could produce their own food. They had a lot of value to them, and it's interesting and great to see the old ways becoming new ways again,” Anderson says.
According to the National Gardening Association, on average, gardens yield $600 worth of produce, but they do require an initial investment.
“You're looking at an investment of $60. Plants, you know, plants again, because of high fuel costs and everything, they have gone up,” Wurth says.
And soil quality is paramount to see a return on that investment. "Good soil, when you squeeze it together and try to make a little ribbon, it falls apart regularly.” Wurth says.
Crop choice also plays a big role in how much you save.
“You're more than likely looking for the most bang for your buck, so putting in crops that yield a lot is going to be good,” Anderson says.
Tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and beans fare well in soils in our area.
Wurth says if you start planting these crops now, you can begin to harvest by June.
ID-128, a book that will walk you through everything you need to know for starting a garden, is available through the McCracken County Ag Extension, free of charge.