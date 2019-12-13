WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN— Weakley County, TN law enforcement officers took 60 children Christmas shopping Thursday.
The Weakley County Sheriff's Department took less fortunate children to Wal-mart in Martin, TN during Shop with a Sheriff Smith and Justice. Each child was given $100 and escorted through the store.
The kids picked out clothes and toys, they were also given a Bible. The First Baptist Church of Martin also supplied the children with new pillows and gift bags.
The Sheriff's Department says the money used was raised during a golf tournament.
The name of the event came from a book published by Weakley County Sheriff's investigator Eric Smith.
The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says the names of the children were given to them by the Weakley County School System and the Department of Children's Services.