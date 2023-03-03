PADUCAH — Cows, sheep, goats, pigs and even llamas and alpacas: Large animals like those require special medical attention from large animal veterinarians. But there's a major shortage of those types of vets in Kentucky right now.
It’s a growing problem state and local leaders are working to address. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has formed a task force to come up with a solution to the problem he says not only impacts farmers but also could affect the nation’s food supply.
"There's hardly any vets that hardly go out to the farms at all, and that is a problem," says Veterinarian LaNita Flanary. Flanary has been a veterinarian for more than two decades and owns Flanary Veterinary Clinic in Paducah. She says as the years have gone by, she's noticed a drop in veterinarians who work with large animals.
"Over the years we did see a lot of the producers in our area kind of decrease as far as large animals," she says. There are 1 million head of cattle in Kentucky. Only 3% of vets in the state work in large animal practices.
"Producers and farmers such as myself still have the need. Even on my own farm, we have veterinarian, medical issues that arise all the time," says Flanary.
Quarles has formed a task force to look for solutions to the shortage. "So we have started a conversation and dialogue about what we can do to convince more veterinarians to do large animal practices," Quarles says.
Flanary says her business in cattle has tripled in the last couple of years and anyone looking for a large animal vet is welcomed at her clinic.
"A lot of farmers and people are upset because they don't have that veterinarian that they need all the time but we do our very best and like I said we try to see everything that we can see in the clinic," says Flanary.
Commissioner Quarles's tasks force includes approximately 20 officials with background in livestock, cattle and veterinary care to find a solution to this statewide shortage.