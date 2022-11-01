TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers that the shoulder of westbound Interstate 24 is closed and traffic is restricted to one lane due to a tanker truck fire near the 59 mile marker in Trigg County.
KYTC says thanks to the quick action of local emergency responders, the fire was limited to the tractor unit. Firefighters disconnected the tanker trailer, which contained used motor oil.
The cabinet says while westbound traffic was down to one lane as of 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, all lanes were expected to reopen shortly.
However, the shoulder of the road is expected to remain closed until a tow truck can recover the vehicle. That closure is expected to remain in place until about 1:30 a.m.