PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a shoulder restriction along a section of KY 1954/Husbands Road at the Paducah floodwall is planned for the week of July 8.
This work site starts near mile marker 3 near the Clarkline Road intersection and will allow a final round of erosion prevention work to finish out a safety project that started last year. KYTC says the work site is about a mile south of the I-24 Paducah Exit 11 Interchange.
KYTC says the work could be completed in a couple of days, however, the contractor has allocated all week for the work zone in case there are weather delays.
KYTC says most of the work can be completed along the shoulder, but some brief periods of one lane traffic with alternating flows are possible during the movement and placement of equipment required to do the work.
Drivers should be cautious when driving in this zone.
KYTC says this work is part of an ongoing Highway Safety Improvement Project along KY 1954/Husbands Road running from KY 348/Hardmoney Road to just north of the Clarkline Road intersection. Most of the work was completed during the 2019 construction season. KYTC says the contractor and engineers held off completing the erosion control work to better determine the impact of water flowing through the floodwall drainage system at the site.