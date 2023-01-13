PADUCAH — A sweet, shy Marshall County pup is looking for a forever home — a place where she can bloom.
The Humane Society of Marshall County tells Local 6 8-month-old Rosebud is very shy when meeting new people.
Once she gets to know you, though, she's extremely loving.
Rosebud is smart too — she's house trained, walks well on a leash, and loves riding in the car. Folks at the humane society say she even does very well with a seat belt leash.
Employees say Rosebud is food motivated and learns quickly. She gets along well with other dogs too, they report, but they say you will need to bring your current pets to meet her before adopting her.
She's spayed and negative for heartworms and her adoption fee of $90 will cover a microchip.
If you have questions about Rosebud or are interested in adopting her, contact the Humane Society of Marshall County at (270) 354-87378.