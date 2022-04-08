CARMI, IL — A community college in the Local 6 area will soon break ground on a new career and technical education center.
Southeastern Illinois College, which has locations in Harrisburg and Carmi, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony later this month for the new center being built in Carmi.
In a news release, the college says the career and technical education center will be "the regional hub for career and workforce educational needs in the northern region of SIC’s district." The center will offer training for welding, commercial drivers licenses and automotive/diesel programs, and will also offer introductory trades education.
SIC says it expects the center to be built in two phases, which will be substantially complete sometime around December of 2023. The project is being paid for using a combination of state and local funds, plus a donation from Stan Williams.
The groundbreaking ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at the David L. Stanley White County Center at 1700 College Ave. in Carmi. The college says the ceremony will be followed by refreshments.