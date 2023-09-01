PADUCAH, KY — Sierra Hull, a Tennessee-born bluegrass singer who got her debut at 10-years-old at the Grand Ole Opry, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Clemens Fine Arts Center at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Hull’s career has taken her across the country from Carnegie Hall at 12-years-old to the White House at 20-years-old.
Tickets for this event are still available to the community and they can be purchased on the center's website.
Hull’s performance is one of many local talents who perform at the college’s fine arts center. Some other local artists who have performed at the Clemens Fine Arts Center include:
- Fate Mcafee is from Murray, Kentucky
- The Cuttin’ Jessie’s is a band from Metropolis, Illinois
- Pep Talk is a band from Paducah, Kentucky
- J.D. Wilkes is an artist and musician living in Paducah, Kentucky
- Daniel Neihoff was raised in Reidland, Kentucky
For more details on the local talent that has performed at the Clemens Fine Arts Center, visit the Stage Sessions section on the Clemens Fine Arts Center website.