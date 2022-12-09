PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that Ryan has been appointed to serve on the state board. She replaces former member Connie Meck, whose term has expired.
The governor's office says Ryan will serve on the board until Dec. 6, 2026.
Also newly appointed to the board is fellow interpreter Hunter Bryant of Fort Mitchell. Bryant will serve for a term expiring on Oct. 1, 2026, the governor's office says.
