PADUCAH, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to change signal phasing at six intersections along a section of U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue in Paducah starting Friday, Sept. 8.
Due to an engineering study, KYTC District 1 discovered that approximately 5,000 vehicles travel this section of U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue in an average day.
However, there were low overnight traffic numbers along a section of U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue.
Because of this, traffic signals will be placed in red flashing mode between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. each day and should be considered all-way stops. These roads include:
- South 6th Street
- South 7th Street
- South 9th Street
- Walter Jetton Boulevard (10th St)
- South 21st Street
- South 25th Street
This is not the first time KYTC District has seen such low overnight traffic numbers along U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue. In October of last year, traffic signals at Kentucky Avenue intersections with South 21st Street, South 16th Street, and South 13th Street were placed in red flashing mode for overnight hours as well.
KYTC District 1 hopes that enlisting this overnight hour’s traffic change will enhance overnight traffic flow.
Drivers should be alert to changes in traffic flow this signal operational change will bring to these intersections during the overnight hours.